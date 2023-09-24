Hill times it perfectly in superb Silverstone tactical masterclass

Jake Hill made a superb call in Race One of Sunday’s BTCC action at Silverstone by utilising the wet tyres early to storm to a superb victory.

Drizzly conditions meant that a gamble was needed, with the vast majority sticking with slicks. But Hill seemingly made the best decision as the rain started to get heavier.

Pole sitter Mikey Doble saw a dream pole turn into a nightmare as he continued for a second green flag lap and was then penalised finishing outside the top 10 in the end.

With Doble now out the way, it was left for Hill to lead the way. Ash Sutton and Tom Ingram pitting late meant that Hill had a perfect race also in terms of points scored.

Dan Rowbottom and Andrew Watson finished on the podium ahead of Adam Morgan, the returning Bobby Thompson and Rory Butcher finalising the top six.

2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Race One – Silverstone

1. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 22 Laps

2. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +5.355s

3. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +7.430s

4. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +19.464s

5. Bobby Thompson, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +20.642s

6. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +21.197s

7. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +22.257s

8. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +22.776s

9. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +27.538s

10. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +29.078s

11. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +29.926s

12. Michael Crees, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +33.983s

13. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +36.002s

14. Daryl DeLeon, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +36.007s

15. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +38.320s

16. Jade Edwards, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +42.347s

17. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +44.334s

18. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +47.163s

19. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +48.038s

20. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +48.280s

21. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +48.551s

22. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +1 Lap

23. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK +1 Lap

24. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +1 Lap

25. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +1 Lap

26. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +8 Laps

27. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK +18 Laps