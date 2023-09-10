Xfinity regular season, Truck playoff opener conclude in Kansas

Tensions ran high at Kansas Speedway as the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series respectively ran their regular season and Round of 10 finales. By the end, as John Hunter Nemechek and Christian Eckes celebrated in Victory Lane, those like Parker Kligerman breathed a sigh of relief while Matt DiBenedetto and Matt Crafton could only begin preparing for 2024.

Kligerman held the twelfth and final Xfinity playoff spot entering Kansas and either needed to win or for someone already locked in to do so. Brandon Jones, who was right behind him in points, tried to steal the win for himself but was no match for Nemechek who led 154 laps to win for the sixth time. Sheldon Creed held off Kligerman for third, but the former was already assured a playoff spot as well and thus made their battle rather meaningless.

“I was the biggest John Hunter Nemechek fan on the planet,” Kligerman remarked. “As I saw the #9 (Jones) fire off, I was like, ‘Oh no! We’ve done all we should do on points. We’re so close. I don’t think I could beat the #20 (Nemechek), but the #9 looks like he might.’ And then obviously the #20 was just so dominant.”

Although Kligerman will race for a championship in his first season with Big Machine Racing Team, his #48 is not eligible for the owner’s title as Joe Gibbs Racing‘s multi-driver #19 car took that playoff slot via Ryan Truex‘s win at Dover in April. Joe Graf Jr. piloted the #19 at Kansas to his career-high second top ten of the season.

Another quirk in the driver’s versus owner’s playoffs exists at Kaulig Racing. Daniel Hemric qualified for the former in the team’s #11, but their #10 is in the latter courtesy of victories by A.J. Allmendinger and Kyle Larson. For continuity, Kaulig elected to move Hemric to the #10 for Kansas and the remainder of the season.

Creed’s team-mate Austin Hill was fifth as he secured the regular season championship.

Contrary to Nemechek’s domination that left Jones’ playoff hopes in the dust, the Truck race ended in a mad scramble as Eckes passed Zane Smith and Corey Heim in a three-abreast run on the final lap to score his third win of 2023. DiBenedetto, who virtually needed a win to advance barring the highly unlikely scenario of Ben Rhodes finishing twenty-seven spots behind him, capitalised on the last-lap drama to finish third but was eliminated as Rhodes was twenty-fifth.

DiBenedetto is not returning to Rackley WAR for 2024, and will use the final four races to bolster his résumé in free agency.

Crafton’s hopes of a record-tying fourth Truck championship will have to wait another year. He endured a nightmare weekend after a “half-assed job cleaning the race track” caused him to suffer a blown tyre in practice that necessitated racing a backup truck. Starting at the rear, he “busted my butt trying to make something happen” and ended up with two more punctures.

“Trying to get up there and get as many points we could, that part’s on me. 100 percent on me,“ said Crafton. “The practice still had nothing to do with any of us here. It was just a pathetic job of cleaning up.”

Xfinity race results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 7 20 John Hunter Nemechek Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 200 Running 2 4 9 Brandon Jones JR Motorsports Chevrolet 200 Running 3 16 2 Sheldon Creed Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 200 Running 4 15 48 Parker Kligerman Big Machine Racing Team Chevrolet 200 Running 5 9 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 200 Running 6 6 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet 200 Running 7 10 25 Brett Moffitt AM Racing Ford 200 Running 8 18 11 Derek Kraus Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 200 Running 9 11 19 Joe Graf Jr.^ Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 200 Running 10 31 26 Kaz Grala Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 200 Running 11 26 31 Parker Retzlaff Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 200 Running 12 17 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 199 Running 13 24 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet 199 Running 14 20 24 Connor Mosack Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 199 Running 15 21 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 199 Running 16 37 08 Mason Massey SS-Green Light Racing Ford 199 Running 17 23 43 Ryan Ellis Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 199 Running 18 1 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 199 Running 19 27 53 Matt Mills* Emerling-Gase Motorsports Chevrolet 198 Running 20 29 29 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Ford 198 Running 21 25 07 Dawson Cram SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet 198 Running 22 38 28 C.J. McLaughlin RSS Racing Ford 198 Running 23 8 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 198 Running 24 36 35 Joey Gase Emerling-Gase Motorsports Toyota 198 Running 25 34 4 Garrett Smithley JD Motorsports Chevrolet 198 Running 26 28 66 Leland Honeyman † MBM Motorsports Ford 197 Running 27 32 78 Anthony Alfredo B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 197 Running 28 33 6 Brennan Poole JD Motorsports Chevrolet 197 Running 29 22 45 Rajah Caruth* Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 197 Running 30 14 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford 196 Running 31 30 38 Nick Leitz* RSS Racing Ford 194 Running 32 12 16 Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 186 Running 33 35 02 Blaine Perkins Our Motorsports Chevrolet 140 Brakes 34 5 10 Daniel Hemric^ Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 120 Running 35 2 18 Sammy Smith Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 97 Accident 36 3 00 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 60 Accident 37 13 1 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Accident 38 19 91 Kyle Weatherman DGM Racing Chevrolet 19 Accident DNQ 44 Leland Honeyman † Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Bold – Currently in playoffs

^ – Currently in owner playoffs

Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for points

† – Honeyman replaced Timmy Hill in the #66 after failing to qualify

Truck race results