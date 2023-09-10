NASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Xfinity regular season, Truck playoff opener conclude in Kansas

Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Tensions ran high at Kansas Speedway as the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series respectively ran their regular season and Round of 10 finales. By the end, as John Hunter Nemechek and Christian Eckes celebrated in Victory Lane, those like Parker Kligerman breathed a sigh of relief while Matt DiBenedetto and Matt Crafton could only begin preparing for 2024.

Kligerman held the twelfth and final Xfinity playoff spot entering Kansas and either needed to win or for someone already locked in to do so. Brandon Jones, who was right behind him in points, tried to steal the win for himself but was no match for Nemechek who led 154 laps to win for the sixth time. Sheldon Creed held off Kligerman for third, but the former was already assured a playoff spot as well and thus made their battle rather meaningless.

“I was the biggest John Hunter Nemechek fan on the planet,” Kligerman remarked. “As I saw the #9 (Jones) fire off, I was like, ‘Oh no! We’ve done all we should do on points. We’re so close. I don’t think I could beat the #20 (Nemechek), but the #9 looks like he might.’ And then obviously the #20 was just so dominant.”

Although Kligerman will race for a championship in his first season with Big Machine Racing Team, his #48 is not eligible for the owner’s title as Joe Gibbs Racing‘s multi-driver #19 car took that playoff slot via Ryan Truex‘s win at Dover in April. Joe Graf Jr. piloted the #19 at Kansas to his career-high second top ten of the season.

Another quirk in the driver’s versus owner’s playoffs exists at Kaulig Racing. Daniel Hemric qualified for the former in the team’s #11, but their #10 is in the latter courtesy of victories by A.J. Allmendinger and Kyle Larson. For continuity, Kaulig elected to move Hemric to the #10 for Kansas and the remainder of the season.

Creed’s team-mate Austin Hill was fifth as he secured the regular season championship.

Contrary to Nemechek’s domination that left Jones’ playoff hopes in the dust, the Truck race ended in a mad scramble as Eckes passed Zane Smith and Corey Heim in a three-abreast run on the final lap to score his third win of 2023. DiBenedetto, who virtually needed a win to advance barring the highly unlikely scenario of Ben Rhodes finishing twenty-seven spots behind him, capitalised on the last-lap drama to finish third but was eliminated as Rhodes was twenty-fifth.

DiBenedetto is not returning to Rackley WAR for 2024, and will use the final four races to bolster his résumé in free agency.

Crafton’s hopes of a record-tying fourth Truck championship will have to wait another year. He endured a nightmare weekend after a “half-assed job cleaning the race track” caused him to suffer a blown tyre in practice that necessitated racing a backup truck. Starting at the rear, he “busted my butt trying to make something happen” and ended up with two more punctures.

“Trying to get up there and get as many points we could, that part’s on me. 100 percent on me, said Crafton. “The practice still had nothing to do with any of us here. It was just a pathetic job of cleaning up.”

Xfinity race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1720John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingToyota200Running
249Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
3162Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet200Running
41548Parker KligermanBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet200Running
5921Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet200Running
668Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
71025Brett MoffittAM RacingFord200Running
81811Derek KrausKaulig RacingChevrolet200Running
91119Joe Graf Jr.^Joe Gibbs RacingToyota200Running
103126Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota200Running
112631Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet200Running
121727Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet199Running
132492Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet199Running
142024Connor MosackSam Hunt RacingToyota199Running
152151Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet199Running
163708Mason MasseySS-Green Light RacingFord199Running
172343Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet199Running
1817Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet199Running
192753Matt Mills*Emerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet198Running
202929Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord198Running
212507Dawson CramSS-Green Light RacingChevrolet198Running
223828C.J. McLaughlinRSS RacingFord198Running
23898Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord198Running
243635Joey GaseEmerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota198Running
25344Garrett SmithleyJD MotorsportsChevrolet198Running
262866Leland Honeyman †MBM MotorsportsFord197Running
273278Anthony AlfredoB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet197Running
28336Brennan PooleJD MotorsportsChevrolet197Running
292245Rajah Caruth*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet197Running
301439Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord196Running
313038Nick Leitz*RSS RacingFord194Running
321216Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet186Running
333502Blaine PerkinsOur MotorsportsChevrolet140Brakes
34510Daniel Hemric^Kaulig RacingChevrolet120Running
35218Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota97Accident
36300Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord60Accident
37131Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet20Accident
381991Kyle WeathermanDGM RacingChevrolet19Accident
DNQ44Leland Honeyman †Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
† – Honeyman replaced Timmy Hill in the #66 after failing to qualify

Truck race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1819Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet134Running
21617Taylor GrayTRICON GarageToyota134Running
31125Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet134Running
41511Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota134Running
51438Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord134Running
61742Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet134Running
72052Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota134Running
822Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet134Running
92116Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota134Running
101061Jake DrewHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota134Running
11535Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet134Running
121924Rajah CaruthGMS RacngChevrolet134Running
1391Jesse LoveTRICON GarageToyota134Running
1414Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet133Running
15135Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota133Running
16451Jack Wood^Kyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet133Running
171223Grant EnfingerGMS RacngChevrolet133Running
18398Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord133Running
19329Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet133Running
202432Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet133Running
212241Bayley CurreyNiece MotorsportsChevrolet132Running
223445Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet132Running
232343Daniel DyeGMS RacngChevrolet132Running
243356Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota132Running
25699Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord132Running
261815Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota131Running
272502Kaden HoneycuttYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet131Running
283633Chase JanesReaume Brothers RacingFord131Running
292990Justin CarrollTC MotorsportsToyota130Running
30713Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord130Running
312712Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet129Running
322820Greg Van AlstYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet129Running
333188Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord125Running
343010Jennifer Jo CobbJennifer Jo Cobb RacingChevrolet125Running
352622Mason MaggioAM RacingFord117Accident
363504Spencer DavisRoper RacingFord1Suspension
Underline – Eliminated from playoffs
