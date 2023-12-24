Extreme H completes first testing

The hydrogen Extreme H car completed its first shakedown last weekend ahead of the inaugural season in 2025.

“Completing this initial first shakedown of the Extreme H prototype ahead of schedule is a sign of strong progress being made as we prepare for the launch of Extreme H in 2025,” said series CEO Alejandro Agag. “We are thrilled to reveal the first look at our hydrogen-powered concept, which we feel is going to be groundbreaking in motorsport.

“This a hugely important first step as we transition towards an exciting hydrogen future and launch the first-ever off-road hydrogen racing world championship.”

The car is relatively similar to the Spark ODYSSEY 21 that its sister series Extreme E currently uses, with the obvious difference of relying on a hydrogen fuel cell instead of an electric battery. It is in essence a “successor” of the ODYSSEY 21 with a new chassis, while Extreme E’s wording in its statements concerning XH has implied that it will be a “testbed” for its hydrogen counterpart.

To coordinate development, Extreme H, the FIA, and Formula One created the Hydrogen Working Group in early December.

“Preparations for the launch of Extreme H are well underway, and undertaking a successful first shakedown of the prototype chassis for the series is a critical milestone,” commented XE tech director Mark Grain. “It has been a huge team effort, and this first step would not have been achieved without the support from Spark Racing Technology who have delivered impressively.

“There is still plenty of work to be done ahead of the launch of Extreme H in 2025, but we are pleased with the progress of our concept, which believe will deliver strong performance levels and break the mould in terms of innovation not just in motorsport, but with potential for the future of mobility more widely.”

The FIA plans to name Extreme H a World Championship in 2026. Until then, Extreme E will begin its fourth season in 2024.