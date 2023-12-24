2024 Extreme E schedule revealed

Extreme E just loves racing in Saudi Arabia and Sardinia. For the fourth straight year, the series will begin its season at the former while the latter will hold a doubleheader (or would it be a quadrupleheader?) for a third season.

“We are delighted to unveil our calendar for Extreme E Season 4,” said series head Alejandro Agag. “If the 2024 campaign is anything like our first three, then our fans are going to be in for something special.”

Saudi Arabia has been the season opener every year since the inaugural season, though the specific location has rotated with Al-‘Ula in 2021 followed by series partner Neom in 2022 and 2023. For 2024, the Desert X Prix will take place near Jeddah, a port city along the Red Sea that currently hosts Formula One.

The second round will be in Europe, though a site was not immediately named. The European slot was filled by Greenland and Britain in 2021 and Scotland in 2023.

The island of Sardinia will once again have back-to-back Island X Prix weekends as it has since 2022. While both the 2022 and 2023 doubleheaders were created due to circumstance, it is retained by design for 2024 owing to its popularity with series officials.

“While we continue a dedicated testing programme of the new Extreme H car, holding spectacular races across the European continent during the middle leg of the season is important for streamlining our operations, and so we are excited to return to Sardinia in September,” explained Agag. “I would like to thank the Automobile Club d’Italia and Regione Sardegna for their unwavering support for our series, and a double-header on the Italian island is a prospect we are all looking forward to. Sardinia is also likely to be the setting of the Extreme H car’s first public laps on an off-road race course, which will be an historic moment for motorsport and hydrogen power.”

The final round will be in the United States for the first time, taking place in Phoenix, Arizona. An American race was considered for 2023 but was dropped. Where in Phoenix was not specified, though the state has a racing scene thanks to Phoenix Raceway and Firebird Motorsports Park, as well as various desert racing events like the Parker Dam 500. Arizona replaces Chile.

“To head to the USA for the first time for our season finale is an important milestone for our series and a fitting conclusion to the year,” Agag concluded. “It is a key market for us and there is plenty of passion for off-road racing across the country, so we are looking forward to Extreme E’s début in North America which will likely crown the victors of the championship.”

2024 Extreme E schedule