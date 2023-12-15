Matte Black Power: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Reveals Aggressive 2024 Livery

In a bold declaration of intent, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has lifted the curtain on the new livery set to adorn their entries in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) for the upcoming 2024 season.

The focus of attention is the all-new matte black livery designed for the GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID and the GR010 HYBRID, the contenders in the demanding arenas of WRC and WEC. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing introduces two distinct concepts for this sleek livery.

The first concept, dubbed “Speed,” embodies the racing spirit of the team, encapsulating their unwavering commitment to excellence with the mantra of “Hate to lose.” This design symbolizes the team’s relentless pursuit of victory and the determination to overcome any challenge on the track.

Credit: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

The second concept, known as the “Prototype,” reflects the team’s dedication to crafting ever-better motorsports-bred cars. This design signifies the ongoing evolution and innovation that TOYOTA GAZOO Racing aims to achieve, pushing the boundaries of performance in motorsports.

Importantly, the new livery isn’t confined to just WRC and WEC; it will also feature prominently in various other competitions where TOYOTA GAZOO Racing participates, showcasing their distinctive presence across multiple racing platforms.