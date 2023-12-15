FIA WECFIA World Rally Championship

Matte Black Power: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Reveals Aggressive 2024 Livery

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WEC livery for 2024
Credit: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

In a bold declaration of intent, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has lifted the curtain on the new livery set to adorn their entries in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) for the upcoming 2024 season.

The focus of attention is the all-new matte black livery designed for the GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID and the GR010 HYBRID, the contenders in the demanding arenas of WRC and WEC. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing introduces two distinct concepts for this sleek livery.

The first concept, dubbed “Speed,” embodies the racing spirit of the team, encapsulating their unwavering commitment to excellence with the mantra of “Hate to lose.” This design symbolizes the team’s relentless pursuit of victory and the determination to overcome any challenge on the track.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRC livery for 2024
Credit: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

The second concept, known as the “Prototype,” reflects the team’s dedication to crafting ever-better motorsports-bred cars. This design signifies the ongoing evolution and innovation that TOYOTA GAZOO Racing aims to achieve, pushing the boundaries of performance in motorsports.

Importantly, the new livery isn’t confined to just WRC and WEC; it will also feature prominently in various other competitions where TOYOTA GAZOO Racing participates, showcasing their distinctive presence across multiple racing platforms.

Related posts
24 Hours of Le MansFIA WECIMSA

Lamborghini Iron Lynx Reveals Powerhouse Lineup for 2024 Hypercar Assault

By
2 Mins read
Lamborghini Iron Lynx roars into 2024 with an elite driver lineup featuring Edoardo Mortara, Mirko Bortolotti, and Romain Grosjean, primed for a hypercar spectacle in FIA WEC and IMSA.
24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

Callum Ilott Shifts Gears: Joins Hertz Team JOTA for 2024 WEC Porsche Campaign

By
1 Mins read
British racer Callum Ilott gears up for the 2024 WEC season with Hertz Team JOTA, piloting the Porsche 963 Hypercar. Excitement builds as he transitions from single-seaters to endurance racing, anticipating challenges and success on the global stage.
FIA WECShows and Events

Iron Dames Set to Shine at the Iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed

By
1 Mins read
The Iron Dames, Sarah Bovy and Rahel Frey, gear up to conquer the famous hillclimb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, celebrating 75 years of motorsport. Their pink Porsche 911 RSR – 19 will proudly represent women in motorsport, inspiring the younger generation to pursue their racing dreams.