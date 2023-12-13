Tanner Foust, Emma Gilmour departing McLaren XE

After two seasons, Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour will not return to NEOM McLaren XE for the 2024 Extreme E season, the team announced Tuesday.

“It has been an honour to drive for a team with such a great motorsport lineage as NEOM McLaren,” said Foust. “It has been a privilege to compete for the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team for the last two years, in addition to other opportunities with the Heritage programme. I have had the opportunity to drive cars that I never thought I’d drive in my life, and the podiums in Uruguay and Scotland were a big highlight. I wish everyone at the team all the best, and I would like to thank them for the incredible support they’ve provided for me during the past two years.”

Gilmour and Foust débuted the team in 2022, and they placed fifth in the championship in their first season with a runner-up finish in the Energy X Prix. They repeated the finish at the second Hydro X Prix in May.

Hedda Hosås took over for Gilmour at the 2023 season-ending Copper X Prix due to a broken rib at the Island X Prix II. Foust’s final race with the team was a fourth and fifth in Chile with Hosås. McLaren finished eighth in the points standings.

“As a Kiwi, it has been unbelievably special to have driven for the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team for the past two years, and to make history as McLaren Racing’s first ever female driver,” Gilmour commented. “It was amazing to race in some of the most extreme locations in the world, including Saudi Arabia, Chile, and Uruguay, and to come through to secure those hard-fought podiums. I’m grateful for the team’s incredible support and for the unforgettable highlights we enjoyed together. I wish everyone at McLaren Racing all the best.”