2024 Desafio Ruta 40: Route tweaked, now 1,792 km timed

Credit: Desafío Ruta 40

The 2024 Desafío Ruta 40 YPF INFINIA will be a bit shorter than originally revealed in March, though the general route design remains.

The updated regulations now list the race as spanning 3,067 kilometres with 1,792 km in Selective Sections as opposed to the original 3,213 km total with 2,085 being timed. With the greatly reduced distance, all but two legs are shorter than what they initially were; the exceptions are the Prologue (one kilometre longer) and Stage #5 (eleven km longer).

Córdoba is still the main hub for the rally, hosting the Prologue, Stage #1, the start of Stage #2, and the finish of the final leg. The first stage was originally 466 km long in SS while the second was 497 km. Stage #4, from San Juan to La Rioja, loses the most SS kilometrage as it goes from 509 km to just 412. Half of its liaison section will serve as transfer sections.

Most of the rally, especially in Córdoba, will be conducted on gravel terrain, though chotts will play increased roles during Stages #2 and #3 in San Juan. Stage #4 will see a blend of gravel, asphalt, chotts, and even dunes.

The bivouac opened on Monday and the rally headquarters at Complejo Ferial Córdoba on Thursday, though race activities will begin 1 June with scrutineering. The Prologue commences on 2 June.

The DR 40 is the fourth and penultimate round of the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship. 115 teams, including defending winners Nasser Al-Attiyah and Tosha Schareina, are entered.

Updated 2024 Desafío Ruta 40 route

StageStartFinishSelective SectionsRoad SectionsDate
PrologueCórdobaCórdoba17 km148 km2 June
1CórdobaCórdoba381 km124 km (54 km transfer)3 June
2CórdobaSan Juan423 km301 km4 June
3San JuanSan Juan341 km137 km5 June
4San JuanLa Rioja412 km264 km (110 km transfer)6 June
5La RiojaCórdoba218 km301 km7 June
