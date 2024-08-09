Dusan Drdaj to run 2025 Dakar Rally for Cajdasrot Dakar Team

Dušan Drdaj‘s second Dakar Rally in 2025 will take place under the banner of Cajdašrot Dakar Team.

“I have big news for you in the continuation of my Dakar career! In 2025, I will race for @cajdasrot_dakar_team,” wrote Drdaj on Thursday. “We have been working intensively on this project for several months.

“Keep your fingers crossed and support us on our way!”

Drdaj qualified for his Dakar début in 2024 after finishing twentieth in Rally2 at the Rallye du Maroc, despite breaking his sternum on the final day and receiving a penalty that sank him from eleventh.

Riding a KTM 450 Rally Replica for Orion – Moto Racing Group, he finished seventy-seventh in Rally2 at Dakar. However, the final result does not tell the full story of his performance as he notched five top-ten stage finishes, the highest a sixth in Stage #11. He had been fourteenth in the Rally2 overall after five stages before being eliminated by a ruptured fuel tank during the two-day Chrono Stage the next leg.

Before tryring his hand at rally raid, he was a multi-time motocross champion in his native Czech Republic who has competed in the FIM Motocross World Championship. In 2021, he represented his country at the Motocross des Nations.

Cajdašrot is a Czech business focused on trading metals like copper, aluminum, and iron.

The 2025 Dakar Rally runs on 3–17 January.