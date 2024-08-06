Vincent Biau opts for 2025 Africa Eco Race in lieu of Dakar

Rather than be in Saudi Arabia on his Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica in January 2025, Vincent Biau will be in the Maghreb on a Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. He has opted to enter the Africa Eco Race instead of the Dakar Rally, making his début in the former, as a solo Malle Moto rider.

Biau finished fifty-eighth in Rally2 and fifteenth in the Original by Motul subcategory at the 2024 Dakar Rally in January. It was his maiden start in the event after qualifying with a tenth at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, where he was also the best performing Malle Moto rider. Under Original by Motul/Malle Moto rules, he was forbidden from receiving assistance from a crew and had to work on his bike by himself or with the help of other competitors. This ultimately shifted his strategy when he crashed and broke his ankle and ribs across the first two legs, forcing him to ride more conservatively to the end.

He announced in May that he will not return for his second Dakar in 2025.

Later that month, he entered the Hellas Rally Raid in Greece on his Suzuki 800DE where he finished forty-ninth overall, seventh in the M6 class for two-cylinder motorcycles, and ninth in Malle Moto. The race proved to be relatively smooth sailing compared to Dakar, save for when he was attacked by a be during the fifth leg and a malfunctioning roadbook on the last day.

The Suzuki 800DE is an adventure bike that he acquired over the spring. It features a 776cc dual overhead camshaft parallel twin engine, significantly stronger than the traditional 450cc of a rally bike, along with 220 millimetres in front and rear suspension travel. Adventure bikes are typically not used for rallies though certain events permit them in a separate category, often called Trail or MaxiTrail. The FIM Bajas World Cup introduced the Trail class for 2024 for motorcycles over 600cc. An Aprilia Tuareg 660 won the latest Africa Eco Race in January ahead of two Yamaha Ténéré 700s.

Biau is a longtime adventure biker who has raced rallies since 2012, and also works as an instructor for BMW Motorrad. He also runs off-road school Petokask alongside Steff Rowe, who will race the AER solo as well.

The 2025 Africa Eco Race begins on 28 December and runs through 12 January. Much of it takes place concurrently with the 2025 Dakar Rally.