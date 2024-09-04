Herve, Maxime Guillaume to run 2025 Dakar Rally as Les Enfants du Dakar

Hervé and Maxime Guillaume plan to enter the 2025 Dakar Rally in an SSV, though their entry will also come with a philanthropic angle. They will race under the Les Enfants du Dakar, or “Children of Dakar”, banner to raise awareness and support for children battling illness.

“The adventure begins! A father and son story,” reads a post made on Wednesday. “We are joining forces for a major challenge: participating in the 2025 Dakar. Beyond performance, our mission is to support sick children through ‘Les Enfants du Dakar.’ Follow us to discover this human and charitable adventure!”

The Guillaumes primarily compete in amateur rallies, but entered the World Rally-Raid Championship’s Rallye du Maroc last October. With Hervé as the driver and his son Maxime as navigator of a Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR for BTR-DriversPark, the two finished in their class as high as ninth in Stage #9 but retired on the final day.

In April, they finished runner-up in the SSV category at the Fenix Rally in Tunisia. The two have also run amateur races like the Morocco Desert Challenge and Carta Rallye.

Outside of racing, the elder Guillaume is the co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Whisper Yachts, an environmentally friendly luxury yacht manufacturer.

BTR is a French SSV team that has fielded entries at the Dakar and W2RC, among others. At the 2024 Dakar Rally, the team prepared Can-Ams for Benoit Lepietre and William Grarre, the former finishing twenty-third in SSV while the latter retired, while also providing support to the Century CR6 Ultimate entry of Frédéric Chesneau, who bowed out.

The 2025 Dakar runs 3–17 January.