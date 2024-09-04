Dakar

Herve, Maxime Guillaume to run 2025 Dakar Rally as Les Enfants du Dakar

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: RBI Sport

Hervé and Maxime Guillaume plan to enter the 2025 Dakar Rally in an SSV, though their entry will also come with a philanthropic angle. They will race under the Les Enfants du Dakar, or “Children of Dakar”, banner to raise awareness and support for children battling illness.

“The adventure begins! A father and son story,” reads a post made on Wednesday. “We are joining forces for a major challenge: participating in the 2025 Dakar. Beyond performance, our mission is to support sick children through ‘Les Enfants du Dakar.’ Follow us to discover this human and charitable adventure!”

The Guillaumes primarily compete in amateur rallies, but entered the World Rally-Raid Championship’s Rallye du Maroc last October. With Hervé as the driver and his son Maxime as navigator of a Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR for BTR-DriversPark, the two finished in their class as high as ninth in Stage #9 but retired on the final day.

In April, they finished runner-up in the SSV category at the Fenix Rally in Tunisia. The two have also run amateur races like the Morocco Desert Challenge and Carta Rallye.

Outside of racing, the elder Guillaume is the co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Whisper Yachts, an environmentally friendly luxury yacht manufacturer.

BTR is a French SSV team that has fielded entries at the Dakar and W2RC, among others. At the 2024 Dakar Rally, the team prepared Can-Ams for Benoit Lepietre and William Grarre, the former finishing twenty-third in SSV while the latter retired, while also providing support to the Century CR6 Ultimate entry of Frédéric Chesneau, who bowed out.

The 2025 Dakar runs 3–17 January.

Share
Avatar photo
3846 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
Dakar

Radovan Kazarka to drive Tatra 815 Puma in 2025 Africa Eco Race

By
1 Mins read
After running the 2022 and 2023 Dakar Classics, Radovan Kazarka will take his restored Tatra 815 Puma to the Africa Eco Race in 2025 to experience the original Dakar Rally route.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Sergei Kariakin, SNAG Racing sell buggy to be used by Russian military in Ukraine

By
3 Mins read
Dakar and Silk Way Rally winner Sergei Kariakin, a supporter of the Russian government, and his team have contributed to the invasion of Ukraine by selling a buggy to Sverdlovsk to be used by Russian forces.
Dakar

Albert Llovera not returning to Fesh Fesh for 2025 Dakar Rally

By
1 Mins read
After three Dakar Rallies together, Albert Llovera will not be with Fesh Fesh Team for next year’s edition, though the team is open to a reunion in 2026.