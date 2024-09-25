World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Alexandre Giroud, Charan Moore join GRallyTeam, to race OT3s

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

GRallyTeam will have a pair of former Dakar Rally FIM champions on the roster for the Rallye du Maroc as Alexandre Giroud and Charan Moore make their FIA débuts.

Giroud will be the driver of a GRally OT3 with fellow Quad alumnus Jérémy Jacomelli as his co-driver. Moore will be the navigator of another OT3 piloted by Puck Klaassen. The team will also field two more entries for Rui Carneiro and Ola Fløene as well as Lionel and Lucie Baud.

Moore teased his vehicle switch on Tuesday when he wrote he “won’t be going back to Dakar on a bike.” He won the 2023 Dakar Rally in the Original by Motul (Malle Moto) subcategory before moving into the broader Rally2 class for 2024, where he finished ninth overall. Despite his successes on two wheels, he has been frank about the expenses of continuing a bike career, especially as a longtime privateer.

His driver Klaassen was a motocross rider before a leg injury prompted her to change to driving. She ran the Dakar Classic in January before going on to race in the World Rally-Raid Championship in a Taurus T3 Max.

On the quad side, Giroud is a two-time Dakar winner with back-to-back victories in 2022 and 2023. He also claimed the category’s inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship following his first Dakar victory, and won the 2023 Rallye du Maroc in the class. The Frenchman nearly achieved a three-peat in January but came up eight minutes short.

Transitioning to an FIA class was inevitable for Giroud after the Amaury Sport Organisation announced in April that the Quads have been dropped for the 2025 Dakar onwards. Many of his fellow riders have also since made the switch including Manuel Andújar, who beat Giroud for the 2024 Dakar win before winning the W2RC, 2023 World Champion Laisvydas Kancius, Mikołaj Krysik, Pablo Copetti, Rodolfo Guillioli, and Juraj Varga. While Jacomelli has never raced the Dakar, he is an FIM World Bajas Cup veteran on a quad. Although Quads will still be at the Rallye du Maroc, most of the aforementioned will instead be there in a car or side-by-side.

The Rallye du Maroc, the final round of the 2024 W2RC, will run on 6–11 October. GRallyTeam finished ninth and twenty-first in class at the 2023 race with Kees Koolen and Luis Portela Morais, respectively.

Share
Avatar photo
3896 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

X-raid reveals petrol-powered Mini JCW Rally 3.0i

By
2 Mins read
Breaking away from diesel engines, the new Mini John Cooper Works Rally 3.0i will use a 6-cylinder in-line petrol motor that produces 263 kW of power and 570 Nm of torque.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Baja Greece drivers prefer FIA World, European Baja Cups joint race

By
2 Mins read
In a survey conducted following the Baja Greece in May, most competitors want it on both the FIA World and European Baja Cup calendars over one or the other, while also preferring the Selective Sections to either be shorter or are happy with the final length.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Christian Lavieille to race Maverick R

By
1 Mins read
Christian Lavieille, a veteran of the premier classes, will hop into a side-by-side in Morocco when he drives the new Can-Am Maverick R prepared by BTR.