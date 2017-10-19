Formula 3 Stars Set For DTM Tests

FIA European Formula 3 runners up Joel Eriksson and Maximilian Gunther are set to get DTM Series test outings next week.

Eriksson, who finished second in F3, is a BMW junior driver and will test for the Bavarian outfit at the Lausitzring.

Finishing third in the championship, Gunther has been supported by Mercedes since he stepped up into F3 back in 2015 and became their DTM reserve this year – he will test for the Stuttgart marque.

The duo took part in the same test last year, which was held in Jerez.

Swedish driver Eriksson had been tipped to make the step to DTM for 2017 before the decision was made to reduce the grids from eight cars per team to six.

With the announcement that Robert Wickens is to move to IndyCar next year, Gunther could find himself as a candidate for the vacant Mercedes seat.

The pair are looking for openings in series’ elsewhere with FIA Formula 2 being the preferred choice, but they would both require additional support to get a seat.

“We have to see – everything is open,” Eriksson told motorsport.com. “All I know is I don’t want to stay in Formula 3 for six years like Felix [Rosenqvist].”

“I want to get in a quicker car next year, but really there is nothing to say at the moment,” said Gunther.