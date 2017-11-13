Porsche Carrera Cup GB celebrates Night of Motorsport

Over 150 members of the 2017 Porsche Carrera Cup GB family gathered at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire this weekend to celebrate the ‘Night of Motorsport’.

While there was announcements made around the 2018 season calendar and rules, along with the 2018/2019 Porsche GB Junior announcement, throughout the night they celebrated what has been one of the best seasons in the series, with the following collecting their championship rewards:

Pro – Charlie Eastwood, Dino Zamparelli, Dan Cammish

Pro-Am1 – Alex Martin, Justin Sherwood, Graeme Mundy

Pro-Am2 – Shamus Jennings, Peter Kyle-Henney, Iain Dockerill

Rookie – Tio Ellinas, Tom Wrigley, Ross Wylie

Team – Redline Racing, JTR, Team Redline

In addition to this Dino Zamparelli collected the ‘Sacred Driver of the Year’ award after fighting back to equal champion Eastwood on points.

Four Superfast Chronograph timepieces, presented by Chopard were also awarded to the drivers that achieved the highest number of fastest laps throughout the season in their class. Dan Cammish, Alex Martin, Peter Kyle-Henney and Tio Ellinas were the awardees.

Aside from the trophies and time pieces, Charlie Eastwood, Alex Martin and Shamus Jennings all claimed their additional prize of a brand new Porsche 911 Carrera, theirs for a year, while team champions Redline Racing receive a Porsche Cayenne for the year.