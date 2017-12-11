Eurotech expands to three-car squad as Simpson joins

Eurotech Racing will expand to a three-car British Touring Car Championship squad in 2018, with the addition of Matt Simpson to its driver line-up.

Eurotech previously ran three cars when Dan Lloyd joined the team for a handful of rounds in 2016, but returned to a two-car outfit when Lloyd dropped out.

“We kept the core team and infrastructure in place to field three cars as it has always been our intention to revert when the right opportunity came along,” explained team principal Jeff Smith.

Simpson brings his own Honda Civic Type R to the team, as well as sponsorship from Simpson Exhausts and Simpson Recycling.

“Our mechanics already have the car back at the workshop, stripped down and currently being updated to the same specification as our existing pair of Type Rs,” Smith said.

“We’re looking forward to working with Matt, he’s proved a capable driver in the BTCC.

“Using our knowledge and experience, we will be doing everything we can to develop him – the aim being to have all three cars right at the sharp end.

“Having the drive confirmed at this relatively early stage allows us to press on with the car build and plan a full test schedule, with the intention of hitting the ground running for the 2018 season.”

Simpson joined the BTCC grid in 2016 with Speedworks Motorsport, before switching to Team Dynamics for his second year in the championship.

Last year he finished 24th in the championship, with a best finish of 11th at Brands Hatch and Thruxton.

“I’m really pleased to be back for a third year in the BTCC and I’m excited to be running with Eurotech Racing,” he said.

“We have much in common and I’ve been impressed with their achievements over the past year.

“We all want to win and we’re confident that this partnership will give us our best season yet.”

Simpson is the first driver to be confirmed for Eurotech’s 2018 squad, with Jeff Smith ruled out after an operation.