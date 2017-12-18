Formula E calendar hits more problems as Montreal ePrix cancelled

Formula E was once again left with major headaches over this season’s calendar as Montreal informed the series that they are no longer willing to host the season finale.

The city was due to host two races in July, but as was rumoured back in November the newly elected mayor of the city has decided to go back on the original deal.

Valerie Plante said that the race could cost Montreal as much as $24million, in addition to it causing severe disruption to local residents.

She originally suggested moving the race to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve that is used by Formula 1.

However planned works taking place at the track over the Summer have meant that isn’t possible, meaning that the entire ePrix had to be cancelled.

Speaking to Autosport, a spokesman for Formula E said, “We are very surprised and disappointed by the unilateral decision and announcement of the Mayor of Montreal.

“This is a clear case of a new mayor undoing what the previous mayor did.

“Whilst there is a contract in place, we will not make further comments at this point as this is now in the hands of our Canadian legal counsel.”

The news is another significant setback for the all-electric series as they once again struggle to find consistency in their calendar.

Recent years have been typified by similar cancellations, and this season as already seen Sao Paulo dropped for Punta del Este after problems with the local authority in Brazil.

If the Montreal race is not replaced it leaves just twelve rounds in this year’s championship.