Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East heads in to its second race weekend of the new season in Dubai, and will host its one-hundreth race of the championship featuring eighteen drivers from ten countris, including special guest, former baseball legend and racer CJ Wilson.

Racing gets under way on Friday with the centennial race occuring on Saturday, and Britains Tom Oliphant will be looking to pick up where he left off last time after taking victory in the second round to tie the championship with round one winner Zaid Ashkanani.

GT3CCME Founder and manager, Walter Lechner said: “It’s remarkable to think that a decade ago the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East was just an ambitious vision shared by Porsche and Lechner Racing.

“Being the first comes with challenges and remaining at the forefront is even tougher but thanks to the support of Porsche, our partners, motorsport federations and race tracks in the region we’re about to celebrate our 100th race. The Middle East needed a professional championship of its own and it has one to be proud of!

“I look forward with great optimism, as I believe the triumphs of the past are going to be overshadowed by successes in the future. The series is stronger than ever and keeps growing.

“Few can say that and when I see future stars like Bahrain’s teammates Isa S. Al Khalifa and Ali Al Khalifa alongside Oman’s Khalid Al Wahaibi line-up, I know motorsport is in good hands with exciting times ahead. It’s wonderful to be part of that story and legacy.”

Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East & Africa FZE, Deesch Papke, added: “To take a courageous vision for motorsport in the Middle East and deliver upon it consistently for nine seasons perfectly represents the Porsche spirit that our brand stands for.

“The milestone of 100 races is mammoth and is only possible through hard work, passion and commitment, as exemplified by Lechner Racing. I’d like to personally thank Walter for his tremendous efforts and congratulate all drivers, mechanics, and all series’ supporters who have made this achievement possible.”

Oman’s Al Faisal Al Zubair, who is third in the series after the opening rounds, added: “This championship gave me the opportunity to get the experience I needed to develop as a driver and challenge internationally. I owe much to the years of dedication from Walter Lechner, Porsche and those who have supported this championship.

“I’m directly benefitting from their efforts and am proud to be amongst a new breed of drivers from the region that have emerged from the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East.

“I’ve finished third on the podium in the opening two races but nothing would make me happier than standing on the top step of the podium in the centennial race. Although, I know many other drivers will be thinking the same.”