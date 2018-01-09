Goff continues with Eurotech for 2018 BTCC championship assault

Jack Goff will continue with Eurotech for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

This season will be the first he’s resigned at the same team he raced for the previous year, and Goff hopes that continuity with help as he fights for the Independents championship.

“I am delighted to have signed for my second year with Eurotech in the Honda Civic Type R,” he said.

“It will be the first time I have been with the same team in the same car for a second year running, which will be a massive positive for our championship challenge in 2018.

“I get on very well with everyone at Eurotech and felt at home straight away there last year.

“We have a good testing plan in place to work on some areas where we know we can improve, so I will be heading into the year with high hopes of improving where we finished in 2017.”

Goff finished second in the Independents’ championship last season and sixth in the overall classification. The 26-year-old claimed seven overall podiums and a single overall victory at Silverstone.

Team principal Jeff Smith hopes retaining the BTCC race winner will help the team’s title hopes.

“We had a really strong season last year, we work well together and that has shown from the results, Jack fits in to our team dynamic perfectly,” he said.

“To be able to confirm his seat this early on in the year enables us all to hit the ground running and press on with our 2018 plans and preparation.

“The continuity will be a massive advantage to us and Jack for our assault on the 2018 season where we will be building on our success with the aim being securing both the Independents and outright championships.”

Smith has already been ruled out of the 2018 championship. The 51-year-old recently had surgery to fix damage sustained during the Croft qualifying crash.

Smith’s son, Mini Challenge champion Brett Smith, filled in for the final five rounds of the championship.