Haas would consider Alfa Romeo/Sauber type Rebranding – Steiner

Team Principal of the Haas F1 Team, Guenther Steiner has said that the team would welcome the opportunity for rebranding, akin to Alfa Romeo’s deal with the Sauber F1 Team.

Not only do Sauber have access to current spec Ferrari power units, but they can utilise the talents of FIA Formula 2 champion and Ferrari Driver Academy star Charles Leclerc.

And whilst Steiner said that there was no contact from Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne over a link with Alfa Romeo, there are rumours that fellow Ferrari subsidiary Maserati may make a return to Formula 1 alongside the American team, who have held a technical partnership with the Scuderia since their formation.

“We are open always to talks,” Steiner said in an interview with Motorsport.com. “If somebody’s got some ideas, for sure we are interested in it. But is it our priority? Maybe not.”

Haas’ priority comes in the shape of finding sponsors to help supplement founder Gene Haas’ financial backing – but the team is adamant that they will not turn to pay-drivers, understanding that funding is difficult to find, even at the top of the field.

“It’s just difficult to get sponsors,” said Steiner. “You see it on the other teams, the big teams, even they struggle. And for us as a small team, it’s even more difficult.

“And then what we need to avoid is to give ourselves away too cheap, because then you never recover. If you sell yourself cheap, you never get value for it anymore.”

Haas rejected the chance to take Leclerc’s fellow Ferrari prospect Antonio Giovinazzi, a move which reportedly did not sit well with Ferrari, instead maintaining their 2017 line-up of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.