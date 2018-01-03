Jani leaves Dragon after just one event

Neel Jani has left the Dragon Racing team after competing in just one event for the team.

The Swiss driver had signed for Dragon after he lost his LMP1 drive with Porsche when they withdrew from the series.

It looked like the move was the start of a partnership between Dragon and Porsche, who are due to enter Formula E for the start of next season.

However despite Porsche having engineers working with the team in the opening round in Hong Kong, the tie-up was unexpectedly ditched, reportedly at the behest of team principal Jay Penske.

The move put Jani, who is still contracted to Porsche, in a difficult position – and the two parties agreed to cancel his contract.

Speaking to Autosport, Jani said, “As a result of changes that were unforeseen, Dragon Racing and I have decided that it is in the best interest for the future of the team and myself that we end our alliance.

“I would like to thank Dragon Racing for giving me the opportunity to experience Formula E, and I wish them all the best for the continuing season.”

The move spells more trouble for Dragon Racing, who have now cancelled two potentially beneficial partnerships in the last year after also ditching Faraday Future at the end of last season.

Their pace in the Hong Kong was also dire, with both Jani and team-mate Jerome d’Ambrosio failing to get near the top ten.

The team are yet to announce a replacement for Jani, although Mike Conway filled in last year when Loic Duval was unable to compete in Paris.