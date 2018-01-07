Lopez to replace Jani at Dragon

Jose Maria Lopez has been brought in to replace Neel Jani at Dragon Racing for the rest of the season.

Jani left the team after a proposed link up with his employer Porsche was terminated.

That left the door open for Lopez to return to Formula E after DS Virgin Racing chose not to renew his contract at the end of last season.

One of the reasons that DS Virgin dropped Lopez was because of the clashes between his Formula E and WEC commitments – but that will not be a problem this season as there are no scheduled conflicts between the two series.

Speaking about his new drive, Lopez said, “This is an exciting opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to the challenge of Formula E in season four with Dragon.

“I have good experience from season three, and I’m confident that we can achieve strong results as the season progresses.”

Although Lopez was outperformed by team-mate Sam Bird last season he showed promising pace for his rookie year, and scored two podiums.

Dragon meanwhile had an atrocious start to the season, with their season four challenger looking well off the pace in the opening race in Hong Kong.