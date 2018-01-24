New race engineer for Ferrari’s Räikkönen

Scuderia Ferrari have decided on Carlo Santi as Kimi Räikkönen‘s new race engineer, after Dave Greenwood left the team at the end of the 2017 season.

Earlier this month, it was announced the Greenwood had joined TRS Racing Manor‘s LMP1 project in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Greenwood spent four years with Manor from 2010 to 2014, under the Marussia F1 Team guise.

Santi is no stranger to Räikkönen, having previously been his data engineer. The promotion fulfils technical chief Mattia Binotto’s wish to use and nurture in-house talent, as opposed to bringing in personnel from elsewhere.

The change is one of many made by Ferrari, as they look to build on their promising 2017 campaign – a year that saw them emerge as the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team‘s closest contender in the V6 Turbo Hybrid era so far. The Italian team took five wins, all courtesy of Sebastian Vettel, ending up 146 points adrift of Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship.

Diego Ioverno, formerly head of track operations, will be shuffled into a new role; engineering chief Jock Clear and Claudio Albertini will assume Ioverno’s duties. The role of chief mechanic is set to be handed to long-term Ferrari member Christian Corradini.

Carlos Sainz Jr.’s former race engineer Marco Matassa has been shipped in from Scuderia Toro Rosso to work alongside Massimo Rivola, as Ferrari look to bolster the expertise at the head of its young driver programme.