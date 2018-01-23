Proctor remains at Power Maxed Racing for 2018

Reigning Jack Sears champion Senna Proctor will continue with Power Maxed Racing for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

Proctor will partner Josh Cook as he aims to build on the foundations laid in his debut season last year.

The 19-year-old will also head up a partnership between PMR and Renault UK Clio Cup team Matrix Motorsport.

“Continuity is key for any race team and we’re delighted to have secured Senna for his second consecutive season in the car,” said PMR team manager Martin Broadhurst.

“The team have been working incredibly hard throughout the winter months to ensure Senna stayed with us for 2018, and hopefully beyond.

“The fact we’ll have two Jack Sears Trophy champions, who’ve both won with us, is the icing on the cake.”

As well as securing the rookie prize, Senna finished 19th in the overall championship last year with a best finish of sixth at Brands Hatch.

Team principal Adam Weaver expects he’ll take more top results in his second season.

“We are well aware of Senna’s ability. He is still only 19 and developed superbly as a driver during last season.

“With a year in the car under his belt and a winter of hard work we expect him to be very strong in 2018.

“I believe we have secured the most exciting line-up in the championship with two of the past three Jack Sears Trophy winners and cannot wait for the season to start.”

This year will be PMR’s second season as a manufacturer outfit, the team again running a pair of Vauxhall Astras. It finished fourth in the constructors’ championship last year, but Proctor is hoping to improve on that position in 2018.

“It’s great to be staying with Power Maxed Racing for the forthcoming season,” he said.

“We’ve been working hard together through the winter to strike the right deal and you can’t put a price on having confidence in both the car and the team behind it.

“Last year was a fantastic year for all of us and, with the work Martin Broadhurst and the team have been putting in, as well as having Josh Cook as my team-mate, I’m confident 2018 will be our year!”

Proctor will also play a major role in PMR’s new partnership with Matrix Motorsport.

The new initiative will give support to the Clio Cup team’s drivers and offer them an opportunity to taste the BTCC from the inside.