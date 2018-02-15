NIO to miss first test of season five cars

NIO will not be taking part in the first test of the season five Formula E cars, after the team said that the required components were not ‘scheduled’ to be ready in time.

The test is due to take place on 26 to 28 March and will be the first opportunity teams will get to try out the second generation of Formula E car.

The changes for next season are extensive, with longer battery lives meaning that teams no longer have to swap cars mid-race, and a new chassis was revealed last month.

As such the test is seen as a vital opportunity for manufacturers to get to grips with the new technology, but NIO team boss Gerry Hughes said that it was not possible for his team to take part as the required parts weren’t scheduled to be produced by then.

Hughes told e-racing365, “We have elected not to run a car. However, we will be present, we will have representation there.

“Purely and simply, it is all about the scheduling of components. It is not that we are having any issues with a particular component; it is just about the scheduling.

“When we entered into the agreements with our partners I don’t think that the tests were even pencilled in about when they were going to be.”

Hughes confirmed that the team would have everything in place for the second test however, saying “When Paul [Fickers, performance program engineering director] and myself first engaged on the Season Five car, we put our own schedule in place, just as we have done for every car we have produced together.

“It just means that effectively we are a couple of weeks out for test one, but we will be there for the second test, actively taking part.

“When we go testing we want to utilize the time to the best of our ability and we just didn’t feel it was right.

“Considering we are taking onboard new powertrains, new chassis, new battery supplier, it is going to be challenging for everyone.”