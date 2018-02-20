“Put me in the car” – Hülkenberg issues battle cry

Nico Hülkenberg has stated his desire for a successful 2018 Formula 1 season following the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s launch of the R.S.18, a refinement of the R.S.17.

Now in his second season with Renault after making a move away from the Sahara Force India F1 Team and is buoyant about the team’s chances of improving on sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“When I have visited Enstone and seen everything going on with the development of the R.S.18 I’m very enthused about the season ahead,” said Hülkenberg, speaking at the R.S.18 launch.

“Add that to the news from Viry [Châtillon, Renault’s engine base] about the development of the power unit and everything looks and sounds good.”

“Exciting times ahead” for Renault in 2018

Hülkenberg aided Renault’s upwards trajectory with four sixth-place finishes in 2017 and believes that – alongside Carlos Sainz Jr. – both he and the team are set for even better results in 2018, after the “bedding in” process that was 2017.

“It’s all positive and there are exciting times ahead,” he added. “I’m feeling positive and optimistic in myself.

“We’re in a good position. For this year we want to build on the good platform of last season. 2017 was about bedding in, now I want to get ready to go. I get a good feeling, we have put the work in over the winter and hard work usually pays off.

“I’m eager to get out there. Put me in the car.”