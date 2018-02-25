Renault renew partnership with Estrella Galicia

The Renault Sport Formula 1 Team have announced that Spanish beer company Estrella Galicia are to continue as a sponsor of the team for the 2018 Formula 1 season.

Estrella Galicia hold strong ties with Carlos Sainz Jr., who enters the final year of his loan to Renault from the Red Bull programme. In recent seasons, Estrella Galicia have appeared on Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda cars.

In a statement released by Renault last week, it was announced that the Estrella Galicia logo will appear on the turning vanes and headrest of the R.S.18; as well as Sainz Jr.’s race suit and helmet. Furthermore, “a number of innovative activations are planned throughout the season”.

Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul said that the brand will increase their presence within the team.

“After a successful introduction in 2017 we are happy that Estrella Galicia not only continues with us for 2018 but is increasing its presence and activations with the team,” said Abiteboul.

“Ahead of the start of the 2018 season we have been able to announce a strong portfolio of partners, and Estrella Galicia has endorsed this through its enhanced commitment.”

CEO of Estrella Galicia manufacturers Hijos de Rivera, Ignacio Rivera, referred to the long-standing partnership the company has enjoyed with Sainz Jr. and believes that the Spaniard can help Renault make further progression after improving to sixth in the Constructors’ Championship in 2017, up from ninth in 2016 – their first year back as a works team after the acquisition of Lotus F1 Team.

“With the reinforcement of this partnership with Renault Sport Formula 1 Team that we started back in October, today is a special date for all beer lovers,” Rivera said.

“Renault Sport Formula 1 Team has put a lot of efforts on this into its 2018 project and I am convinced that Carlos, with whom we have been supporting since his early days in racing, will keep proving his outstanding talent and fight for greater goals this season.

“Furthermore, we are confident that along with such a great range of partners, we will contribute to bring the Renault family back to the top positions of the championship.”