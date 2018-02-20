Renault Sport president Stoll optimistic for 2018

Renault Sport Racing President Jérôme Stoll has praised the work of the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team and said that Renault’s 2017 performance is one of a team “on the rise”.

The French marque’s late charge helped them beat Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda into sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship – albeit in contentious circumstances following a row over customer Renault power units – and Stoll believes that the progress shown is encouraging.

“Renault’s ambition is clearly to uphold the outstanding record of the past and the 2017 season has confirmed we are on the right track,” said Stoll, speaking at the launch of Renault’s 2018 challenger – the R.S.18.

Renault have retained Nico Hülkenberg and the on-loan Carlos Sainz Jr. for 2018, with 2017 FIA Formula 2 championship runner-up Artem Markelov joining Renault Sport Academy member Jack Aitken in a reserve driver role. Furthermore, improvements have been made to Renault’s Enstone factory in the last year, allowing the expanded team to put their affluence to good use.

“We are a team on the rise. We have two very talented drivers who are hungry for results,” Stoll added.

“Enstone is regenerated and the workforce has already increased by more than 35%.

“Our investment has so far been successfully translated to the track as we rose from ninth to sixth in the Constructors’ Championship in 2017 and ended the year with the fourth fastest car.”

2018 will take Renault “closer” to ultimate aims

Stoll went on to pay tribute to Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul‘s work and was bullish in his plans for 2018, as Renault look to claim their first race victory as a works team since Fernando Alonso, at the 2008 Japanese Grand Prix.

“The success of the programme in just two years is testament to the resilient plan laid down early in the creation of the team and the strong job done by Cyril and the entire Renault Sport Racing teams,” said Stoll.

“I am convinced year three will take us one step closer to the long-term aim: winning races and challenging for championships.”