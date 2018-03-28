BMW and Audi Drivers Expected to Miss WEC Opener in Favour of DTM

BMW and Audi driver Augusto Farfus, Philipp Eng and Loïc Duval will prioritise the DTM Series over the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The DTM and WEC season openers both take place 5-6 May with the former at the Hockenheimring and the latter at Spa-Francorchamps.

Farfus, has been a BMW DTM driver since 2012 and was named as one of the Munich brand’s full season racers for their new WEC GTE Pro programme.

Rookie, Eng is also a part of the manufacturer’s WEC team and both drivers appeared on the entry list for the season opener.

However, with the events clashing Farfus has admitted he will have to sacrifice his hopes in one of the two before they even begin.

BMW has revealed that the entry list was only provisional and the pair will race in DTM that weekend.

Martin Tomczyk, Nicky Catsburg and Antonio Felix da Costa have all been confirmed for the race in Belgium, but the fourth driver is yet to be named despite Alexander Sims also appearing on the entry lost.

Audi’s Duval, who joined LMP2 team TDS Racing, also features on the entry list for the WEC opener.

While the Ingolstadt manufacturer has clarified that the Frenchman will focus on the German touring car series, it has been speculated Duval would be able to drive in both events.

Hockenheim and Spa-Francorchamps are 100km (62 miles) apart and the Saturday DTM race and the six-hour WEC race start at the same time, meaning it is feasible for Duval to take part in the former and then fly to Belgium for the late stages of the latter.

Of course Duval would have to return to the former for the Sunday track action, however no confirmation has been made about what the Frenchman will do.