BTCC launches ahead of 60th anniversary season.

An unpresidented 17 race winners took to the track for the British Touring Car Championship media day at Donington Park.

A max capacity 32-car grid has been confirmed for 2018.

Five BTCC champions will be on the grid for the series’ 60th anniversary season, including reigning champion Ashley Sutton.

Series director Alan Gow believes the turn out showcases the BTCC’s strength.

“Our capacity line-up for the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship, with a remarkable record 17 race winners, yet again underlines the championship’s strength and depth,” he said.

“Last year saw the incredible rise-and-rise of eventual champion Ash Sutton, and he is just one of an ever-growing number of emerging talents in the BTCC. The mix of young guns taking on the established stars has been one of the fascinating stories in recent years, and that looks set to continue in 2018…

“This is a truly phenomenal period or the BTCC. The continued and unrivalled support from Dunlop, ITV, IHG and our host of loyal partners remains the envy of comparable motorsport series around the world.

“Add to this our incredible fanbase, the media interest that you see here today and, of course, the unparalleled excitement provided on track… the BTCC remains the greatest show in British motorsport.”

Fans had the opportunity to see what this year’s grid will look like for the first time, with a number of liveries being revealed at the event, including an all-new Pirtek livery on Andrew Jordan’s BMW 125i M Sport.

A full entry list can be found here.