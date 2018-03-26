Vergne says Techeetah are making history

Jean-Eric Vergne has hailed the achievements of his Techeetah team this season, saying they are making history ‘on and off track’.

The Frenchman currently leads the driver’s championship by thirty points, with the Chinese squad also holding the lead of the team’s championship.

He and team-mate Andre Lotterer achieved the first ever 1-2 in Formula E in Santiago, something they managed despite being a customer team, taking their drivetrain from Renault rather than developing it themselves.

Team principal Mark Preston described being a customer team and going up against major manufacturers such as Audi, BMW and Renault as the ‘biggest challenge’ you can face in motorsport, and their achievements led to Vergne praising his team.

In an interview with CNN Vergne said, “I think we’re making Formula E history on track and off track,” with team-mate Lotterer saying “It’s been a pretty fun adventure since day one. On top of that, the result in Santiago made it even better. It was great to share the podium there.”

When asked about his title ambitions though Vergne was more cautious, saying that he didn’t want to focus on it at this stage in the season.

“I believe it would be wrong to focus now on the championship. So many things can happen, especially in Formula E. It’s not really my philosophy.

“I want to think race after race, focus on one race only and see where we are at the end of the year.”

You can watch the full interview from CNN Supercharged’s interview with Vergne and Lotterer here.