Volkswagen Announce Withdrawal from Formula 3 After 2018

Volkswagen Motorsport has announced they will not continue supplying engines to Formula 3 beyond 2018 as they switch their attention purely on production-based vehicles in customer sport.

The German marquee will end their more than three decade foray into Formula 3 following the conclusion of the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 World Cup in Macau, with the decision ruling them out of taking the engine contract for the new Formula 1-run Formula 3 championship in 2019.

“In Formula 3, Volkswagen can look back on a remarkable record,” said Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets. “For more than three decades, Volkswagen teams and drivers have enjoyed great success against teams from other manufacturers – we are sincerely grateful to them for this.

“We will continue to provide our customers with consistent support, in order to bring the 2018 season to a successful close in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship and at the FIA Formula 3 World Cup in Macau.”

Volkswagen will be looking to put their focus into production-based racing, with the Golf GTI TCR providing exciting opportunities on the racetrack and the Polo GTI R5 doing likewise in rallying, and Smeets feels both will continue to offer young drivers the chance to progress in motorsport.

“In the future, we will place even greater emphasis on Volkswagen products,” said Smeets. “The Golf GTI TCR is already an important ambassador for the brand in many racing series around the world, and we are pursuing the same goal with the new Polo GTI R5.

“Both cars are not only attractive propositions for professional customer teams, but also represent top-class cars for talented youngsters. This way, we are also able to continue our long-term philosophy of offering youth opportunities.

“The many national, regional and international series, in which the Golf GTI TCR and Polo GTI R5 are in action, allow the young drivers to develop step by step at the wheel of a Volkswagen.”