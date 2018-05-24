Topi Heikkinen to miss World RX of Great Britain

Toomas ‘Topi’ Heikkinen will miss the fourth round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship after confirming that the MJP Racing Team Austria Ford Fiesta ‘LionRX3’ Supercar would not be ready in time.

The Finnish driver was due to make his comeback in the championship after being left without a full time drive at the end of the 2017 season after competing with the EKS team in 2016 and 2017.

The 27-year-old took to social media to make the announcement that he would not be taking part at Silverstone, but expects to be in action at Loheac in September.

Unfortunately we need to skip Silverstone race, my car didn't get ready. Now full focus to Loheac where I will do my first race in this year. We want to be 101% ready, thats why 😉CheersToomas Posted by Toomas Heikkinen on Thursday, 24 May 2018

MJP announced they would be running two cars for the Silverstone round with Britain’s Andrew Jordan taking on driving duties in other car, it is expected he will be driving the car that the team tested in recently.

It is not know if the decision to not run two cars will affect the entry for the World RX of Norway round where team boss Max Pucher and former-F1 star Alex Wurz are due to compete.