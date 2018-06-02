Di Resta Claims DTM Pole Position at the Hungaroring

Pole position for the first DTM Series race of the weekend at the Hungaroring was claimed by Mercedes‘ Paul di Resta.

It is the Briton’s first pole position in the series since Race 2 at the Hockenheim opener in 2016, which he won.

Di Resta actually won Race 1 at the Hungaroring last year from thirteenth place and will be hoping to repeat that today.

Audi‘s Nico Müller will start alongside di Resta in second place.

The two points for qualifying second are also Müller’s first points of the championship – meaning all drivers now have points on the board.

Lucas Auer completes the top three.

The Austrian had been on course to displace di Resta at the top on his final run but an error cost him the opportunity to do so.

Reigning René Rast starts from fourth place, and will be wanting to have a much better weekend after his disaster at Lausitzring which resulted in him having to sit out of the Sunday.

Lausitzring race winner Edoardo Mortara starts from fifth place for Mercedes, ahead of team-mate Dani Juncadella.

Friday practice pacesetter Jamie Green starts in seventh place.

Augusto Farfus is the best placed BMW in eighth place ahead of second placed man in the champion Gary Paffett.

The top ten is rounded off by Bruno Spengler.

Loïc Duval will line up in eleventh alongside Pascal Wehrlein.

Marco Wittmann starts alongside this morning’s pacesetter Robin Frijns in thirteenth and fourteenth.

The BMW trio of Joel Eriksson, championship leader Timo Glock, and Philipp Eng are fifteenth, sixteenth and seventeenth.

Mike Rockenfeller completes the grid.

The first race of the weekend gets underway at 13,30 local time lasting 55 minutes plus one lap.

2018 DTM Series Results: Hungaroring – Qualifying