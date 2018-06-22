Di Resta Tops Wet DTM Practice One

Mercedes‘ Paul di Resta was fastest in a rain and red flag effected practice session.

The session opened in wet conditions with all drivers taking to the track with wet tyres for the 30 minute session.

Pascal Wehrlein was first out on track in the hopes of avoiding the spray that trailing cars would have to deal with.

With just over 23 minutes remaining in the session, championship leader Timo Glock and team-mate Bruno Spengler made contact at the hairpin resulting in a slow zone being put in place.

This was quickly changed to a red flag, with all drivers taking to the pitlane to allow for the debris on track to be cleared up – which included one of the doors on Glock’s car.

As a result of the incident, Spengler and Glock are to both appear in front of the stewards.

The session resumed with 19 minutes left on the clock, with di Resta this time leading Wehrlein out of the pits.

Glock and Spengler remained in the pits for the remainder of the session and ended up seventeenth and eighteenth respectively.

The remainder of the session took place in far less dramatic fashion with the drivers changing ownership of the fastest lap until it settled on di Resta.

It was the Mercedes of Edoardo Mortara who was second fastest ahead of reigning champion René Rast.

BMW‘s Philipp Eng was fourth ahead of team-mate and home favourite Marco Wittmann who is still vying for his first podium at his home race.

Augusto Farfus was sixth fastest ahead of of Mercedes duo Lucas Auer and Dani Juncadella.

Joel Eriksson and Wehrlein rounded off the top ten.

In eleventh place was Audi‘s Nico Müller, ahead of second placed man in the championship Gary Paffett.

Audi duo Loïc Duval and Jamie Green were thirteenth and fourteenth; the latter of the pair has also be summoned to the stewards for a yellow flag infringement.

Robin Frijns and Mike Rockenfeller made it a quartet of Audi’s just ahead of the BWM’s of Glock and Spengler.

Free practice 2 takes place at 8.30 local time tomorrow ahead of qualifying 1 at 10.20 with action for the first race of weekend starting at 13.30.

2018 DTM Series Results: Norisring – Free Practice One