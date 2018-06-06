Enaam Ahmed: “I didn’t expect to win a race in only my second weekend”

Enaam Ahmed admitted to being emotional after taking his first FIA European Formula 3 Championship victory in just his fifth race, with the Briton then following that up with a second victory in race six!

The Hitech Bulldog GP racer left the Hungaroring as the championship leader after a strong weekend from the 2017 BRDC British Formula 3 champion, with a seventh-place finish in race one being followed by the two victories in races two and three, with the Briton the only driver to have scored points in every race so far in 2018.

Ahmed said it was a surprise to him to win so early in the season, with the race three victory ensuring he became the first driver to win more than once in 2018, leaving him with an eighteen-point advantage in the championship standings over Guan Yu Zhou heading to the Norisring.

“It’s a really emotional feeling,” said Ahmed. “There was a lot of hard work that has gone into this year. It was hard for me to even get on the grid.

“I didn’t expect to win a race in only my second weekend in the championship, as I know how high the level of racing is.

“Myself, my driver coach and the team have worked really hard throughout the year, so it’s great to see that hard work finally paying off. I’m so grateful for the team for supporting me and I’m looking forward to the next round at Norisring at the end of the month.”