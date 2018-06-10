Evans grabs first pole as Vergne falters

Mitch Evans grabbed his first ever pole in Formula E at the maiden Zurich ePrix.

It was an overdue result for the Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver who has threatened the top grid positions all season.

Andre Lotterer lost out to Evans by just over a tenth, but it was disappointment for his Techeetah team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne who will start way down in seventeenth.

And with his only serious championship rival Sam Bird starting in third, there is a chance for the DS Virgin Racing driver to do some serious damage to Vergne’s championship lead.

Dragon Racing showed a significant improvement in getting both drivers in to the super pole shootout, although they were helped by going out in the last of the four qualifying sessions.

Jerome d’Ambrosio will start in fourth, and Jose Maria Lopez finished fifth but will start in eighth after a three-place grid penalty for not slowing under yellows in practice.

That promotes Lucas di Grassi, home driver Sebastien Buemi and Nico Prost to fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Daniel Abt ended up in ninth but was only seven hundredths of a second off his Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler team-mate di Grassi.

Felix Rosenqvist rounded off the top ten ahead of Alex Lynn and the other Mahindra Racing of Nick Heidfeld.

It was a disappointing show for NIO though, with both cars lining up on the back row of the grid after Luca Filippi and Oliver Turvey having scrappy laps.