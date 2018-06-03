DTM

Mercedes Dominate DTM Qualifying 2 at the Hungaroring with Lucas Auer on Pole

Credit: DTM Media

Lucas Auer claimed pole position in the second DTM Series qualifying at the Hungaroring.

Starting alongside the Austrian will be 2015 champion Pascal Wehrlein.

Wehrlein had been looking like he had claimed his first pole since his DTM return but was pipped just at the end by Auer.

Completing the top three is yesterday’s race winner Paul di Resta.

Just six minutes into the twenty minute session, di Resta had already beaten his pole time from yesterday.

Mercedes dominated the session, claiming the first five positions on the grid with all drivers starting in the top ten.

Edoardo Mortara starts in fourth place ahead of championship leader Gary Paffett.

Reigning champion René Rast is the first non-Mercedes driver starting in sixth place for Audi.

The final Mercedes of Dani Juncadella starts from seventh.

Struggling BMW have a best starting position of eighth place with Timo Glock who will be wanting to gain ground in the championship after losing the lead yesterday.

At the of the first runs Glock had been on provisional pole but was ultimately pushed down the order.

Final practice pacesetter Nico Müller starts in ninth ahead of team-mate Jamie Green.

It is a trio of Audi’s with Robin Frijns starting just behind them.

Augusto Farfus is the next best BMW in twelfth place.

Loïc Duval and Marco Wittmann make up the seventh row.

Philipp Eng starts in fifteenth ahead of Mike Rockenfeller.

The grid is rounded off by the BMW duo Joel Eriksson and Bruno Spengler.

Race two gets underway at 13.30 local time and will run for 55 minutes plus one lap.

2018 DTM Series Results: Hungaroring – Qualifying 2

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
122Lucas AuerAUTMercedes1m36.717
294Pascal WehrleinDEUMercedes1m36.780
33Paul di RestaGBRMercedes1m36.977
448Edoardo MortaraITAMercedes1m37.016
52Gary PaffettGBRMercedes1m37.025
633René RastDEUAudi1m37.046
723Dani JuncadellaESPMercedes1m37.058
816Timo GlockDEUBMW1m37.105
951Nico MüllerSUIAudi1m37.219
1058Jamie Green GBRAudi1m37.259
114Robin FrijnsNEDAudi1m37.265
1215Augusto FarfusBRABMW1m37.332
1328Loïc DuvalFRAAudi1m37.430
1411Marco WittmannDEUBMW1m37.435
1525Philipp Eng AUTBMW1m37.505
1699Mike RockenfellerDEUAudi1m37.510
1747Joel ErikssonSWEBMW1m37.530
187Bruno SpenglerCANBMW1m37.750

Related Posts