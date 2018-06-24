DTM

Rockenfeller Quickest in Final DTM Practice at the Norisring

Credit: Audi Communications Motorsport / Michael Kunkel

Mike Rockenfeller ended the third DTM Series practice at the Norisring fastest for Audi.

After a pointless day yesterday, Audi will be keen to get their weekend back on track today.

Yesterday’s race winner Edoardo Mortara was second for Mercedes but was three tenths slower than the Audi-man.

Paul di Resta was third fastest, having set the same laptime as Mortara – as the Italian set it first he is classified as second.

It was more Mercedes’ behind with Dani Juncadella in fourth, ahead of championship leader Gary Paffett.

Nico Müller and Loïc Duval were sixth and seventh fastest.

In eighth was the lone BMW in the top ten with yesterday’s third place man on the podium, and home favourite, Marco Wittmann.

Lucas Auer and René Rast rounded off the top ten.

BMW quartet Bruno SpenglerTimo GlockPhilipp Eng and Augusto Farfus ended the session in eleventh, twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth.

Coming to the Norisring, Glock had had an eleven point lead over Paffett but only managing tenth in yesterday’s race whilst the Briton was second means he now trails by six points.

Robin Frijns was fifteenth for Audi.

The Dutchman used a risky strategy in the race yesterday by waiting to pit on the final lap of the race, when most drivers were concerned about their tyres.

BMW’s Joel Eriksson was sixteenth, with Jamie Green and Pascal Wehrlein completing the timings.

Qualifying for the second race of the weekend gets underway at 11.10 local time with the race starting at 13.30.

2018 DTM Series Results: Norisring – Free Practice Three

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
199Mike RockenfellerDEUAudi47s.839
248Edoardo MortaraITAMercedes+00.320
33Paul di RestaGBRMercedes+00.320
423Dani JuncadellaESPMercedes+00.333
52Gary PaffettGBRMercedes+00.369
651Nico MüllerSUIAudi+00.399
728Loïc DuvalFRAAudi+00.408
811Marco WittmannDEUBMW+00.417
922Lucas AuerAUTMercedes+00.461
1033René RastDEUAudi+00.475
117Bruno SpenglerCANBMW+00.490
1216Timo GlockDEUBMW+00.504
1325Philipp EngAUTBMW+00.510
1415Augusto FarfusBRABMW+00.633
154Robin FrijnsNEDAudi+00.666
1647Joel ErikssonSWEBMW+00.715
1753Jamie GreenGBRAudi+00.720
1894Pascal WehrleinDEUMercedes+00.752

