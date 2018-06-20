Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Yelloly tops Pre-British Grand Prix Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup test days

Credit: Porsche

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup competitors completed two days of testing at Silverstone ahead of their British Grand Prix supporting role in two weeks time with British driver Nick Yelloly coming out fastest of the thirty-two drivers that tested.

Yelloly finished top of the timesheet for two of the four sessions and set the fastest day of the two day test session with a time of 2:02.137 that he set on his second lap of the afternoon session of the first day.

Thomas Preining topped the two other session with a fastest time of 2:02.319, set on the afternoon of the second day.

Zaid Ashkanani showed impressive pace to set the third fastest time of the two day ahead of rookie Hugo Chevalier.

Fifth fastest of the two sessions was Preining, ahead of Josh Webster, who outpaced reigning champion Michael AmmermüllerFlorian Latorre, Dylan Pereira, and Al Faisal Al Zubair rounded out the top ten finishers.

Just outside of the top ten was Porsche Carrera Cup GB race winner Lewis Plato, with championship runner up Dino Zamparelli in close chase and Tom Wrigley featuring mid-field.

Tom Sharp missed out on the first day of running due to a car issue so had to make up for lost time on the second day, finishing down the order.

Fastest of the Pro Am competitors was Roar Lindland who finished 0.698s ahead of the nearest Pro Am car of Christof Langer.

Silverstone Test Times (Best from 4 sessions)

Pos.DriverTeamCl.TimeGapSess.
1Nick YellolyFACH AUTO TECH2:02.1372
2Thomas PreiningBWT Lechner Racing2:02.3194
3Zaid AshkananiMRS GT-Racing2:02.4330.1144
4Chevalier / MezardPierre martinet by ALMERASR2:02.4810.1624
5Josh WebsterMomo Megatron Lechner Racing2:02.5980.2794
6Michael AmmermüllerBWT Lechner Racing2:02.6480.3294
7Florian Latorremartinet by ALMERASR2:02.6940.5572
8Dylan PereiraMomo Megatron Lechner Racing2:02.7400.4214
9Al Faisal Al ZubairLechner Racing Middle East2:02.7570.4384
10Lewis PlatoJTR2:02.8280.6912
11Larry Ten VoordeTeam Project 1R2:02.8670.7302
12Dino ZamparelliBWT Lechner Racing2:02.8690.5504
13Mattia DrudiDinamic Motorsport2:02.8740.7372
14Jaap Van LagenFACH AUTO TECH2:03.0270.8902
15Roar LindlandLechner Racing Middle EastPA2:03.1481.0112
16Richard HeistandMRS Cup-Racing2:03.1500.8314
17Tom WrigleyJTR2:03.1710.8524
18Mikkel O. PedersenMRS GT-Racing2:03.2820.5071
19Gustav MaljaTeam Project 1R2:03.5451.4082
20Jacob EidsonTeam Project 1R2:03.5931.4562
21Alberto CerquiDinamic MotorsportR2:03.6050.6453
22Gianmarco QuaresminiDinamic MotorsportR2:03.8191.6822
23Jean-Baptiste SimmenauerMomo Megatron Lechner RacingR2:03.8291.5104
24Christof LangerFACH AUTO TECHPA2:03.8461.5274
25Khalid Al WahaibiLechner Racing Middle EastR2:03.9141.5954
26Marius NakkenMRS GT-Racing2:04.0481.7294
27Philipp SagerMRS Cup-RacingPA2:04.0831.3081
28Tom SharpIDL Racing2:04.1351.8164
29Nicolas MisslinPierre martinet by ALMERASPA2:04.1681.2083
30Mark RadcliffeIDL RacingPA2:04.8272.6902
31Yuey TanMRS Cup-RacingPA2:04.9142.5954 
Table Key
Cl. - Class
Sess. - Session
PA - Pro Am
R - Rookie

