Yelloly tops Pre-British Grand Prix Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup test days

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup competitors completed two days of testing at Silverstone ahead of their British Grand Prix supporting role in two weeks time with British driver Nick Yelloly coming out fastest of the thirty-two drivers that tested.

Yelloly finished top of the timesheet for two of the four sessions and set the fastest day of the two day test session with a time of 2:02.137 that he set on his second lap of the afternoon session of the first day.

Thomas Preining topped the two other session with a fastest time of 2:02.319, set on the afternoon of the second day.

Zaid Ashkanani showed impressive pace to set the third fastest time of the two day ahead of rookie Hugo Chevalier.

Fifth fastest of the two sessions was Preining, ahead of Josh Webster, who outpaced reigning champion Michael Ammermüller. Florian Latorre, Dylan Pereira, and Al Faisal Al Zubair rounded out the top ten finishers.

Just outside of the top ten was Porsche Carrera Cup GB race winner Lewis Plato, with championship runner up Dino Zamparelli in close chase and Tom Wrigley featuring mid-field.

Tom Sharp missed out on the first day of running due to a car issue so had to make up for lost time on the second day, finishing down the order.

Fastest of the Pro Am competitors was Roar Lindland who finished 0.698s ahead of the nearest Pro Am car of Christof Langer.

Silverstone Test Times (Best from 4 sessions)

Pos. Driver Team Cl. Time Gap Sess. 1 Nick Yelloly FACH AUTO TECH 2:02.137 2 2 Thomas Preining BWT Lechner Racing 2:02.319 4 3 Zaid Ashkanani MRS GT-Racing 2:02.433 0.114 4 4 Chevalier / Mezard Pierre martinet by ALMERAS R 2:02.481 0.162 4 5 Josh Webster Momo Megatron Lechner Racing 2:02.598 0.279 4 6 Michael Ammermüller BWT Lechner Racing 2:02.648 0.329 4 7 Florian Latorre martinet by ALMERAS R 2:02.694 0.557 2 8 Dylan Pereira Momo Megatron Lechner Racing 2:02.740 0.421 4 9 Al Faisal Al Zubair Lechner Racing Middle East 2:02.757 0.438 4 10 Lewis Plato JTR 2:02.828 0.691 2 11 Larry Ten Voorde Team Project 1 R 2:02.867 0.730 2 12 Dino Zamparelli BWT Lechner Racing 2:02.869 0.550 4 13 Mattia Drudi Dinamic Motorsport 2:02.874 0.737 2 14 Jaap Van Lagen FACH AUTO TECH 2:03.027 0.890 2 15 Roar Lindland Lechner Racing Middle East PA 2:03.148 1.011 2 16 Richard Heistand MRS Cup-Racing 2:03.150 0.831 4 17 Tom Wrigley JTR 2:03.171 0.852 4 18 Mikkel O. Pedersen MRS GT-Racing 2:03.282 0.507 1 19 Gustav Malja Team Project 1 R 2:03.545 1.408 2 20 Jacob Eidson Team Project 1 R 2:03.593 1.456 2 21 Alberto Cerqui Dinamic Motorsport R 2:03.605 0.645 3 22 Gianmarco Quaresmini Dinamic Motorsport R 2:03.819 1.682 2 23 Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer Momo Megatron Lechner Racing R 2:03.829 1.510 4 24 Christof Langer FACH AUTO TECH PA 2:03.846 1.527 4 25 Khalid Al Wahaibi Lechner Racing Middle East R 2:03.914 1.595 4 26 Marius Nakken MRS GT-Racing 2:04.048 1.729 4 27 Philipp Sager MRS Cup-Racing PA 2:04.083 1.308 1 28 Tom Sharp IDL Racing 2:04.135 1.816 4 29 Nicolas Misslin Pierre martinet by ALMERAS PA 2:04.168 1.208 3 30 Mark Radcliffe IDL Racing PA 2:04.827 2.690 2 31 Yuey Tan MRS Cup-Racing PA 2:04.914 2.595 4

Table Key Cl. - Class Sess. - Session PA - Pro Am R - Rookie