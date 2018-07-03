Jordan Cane Announces Retirement from Motorsport

During the evening of 2nd July 2018, Jordan Cane announced on social media that he would be retiring from racing. The 17-year-old cited budget and a number of other reasons in his farewell.

After an impressive albeit short karting career, the British racer made his racing debut in the USA, competing in the F1600 Championship Series. While there he became the youngest driver to score a point in the series, winning four races and finishing fourth in the overall championship.

Another season in the US was followed by a trip back home to compete in the BRDC British F3 Championship. He missed the opening two rounds due to age restrictions, but made his debut at the third round at Snetterton with Douglas Motorsport, winning the second race to become the series youngest race winner.

Two further wins saw him finish 2017 in eighth overall as a regular front-runner. While he had planned to step into Eurocup Formula Renault for this season, the budget never materialised with a last-minute deal being cut for him to return to British F3.

He was fifth in the standings, the second highest Brit, at the mid-point of the season.

In his statement Cane said; “The reason for my decision is that I’m just being realistic, motorsport more and more is about money and not talent, and the only chance of a good career is to buy it, not earn it, people don’t realise it’s becoming an auction now to get a seat in a top team, don’t get me wrong I’m not bitter, I am very lucky and grateful to have been able to race at the level I have.”

The Kings Lynn racer was quick to point out the dangers of racing; “My problem is not just about the money it’s about the risk versus the reward, I’m not scared of racing but I do feel it’s not worth risking serious injury or worse when the odds of getting a career are so low.”

Clearly emotional, he referenced his Oulton Park crash in April, “At Oulton I broke my thumb because of another driver who shouldn’t even be on track he’s so bad! (Yes he was 15 seconds a lap slower in the wet)!

“It will be these same drivers that continue up the ladder and will buy their way to the top!”

He went on to thank his fans and those that had helped him through the racing ladder.