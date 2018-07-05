Nick Yelloly – “I will need to make sure I am on top form at every event”

British driver Nick Yelloly heads in to his home round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup this weekend at Silverstone third place in the championship battle, just three points off of the leader Michael Ammermüller.

Following two seasons in Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland, Yelloly has made the fulltime switch to the Formula 1 supporting Supercup series with the Fach Auto Tech team.

A fifth place in the opening round in Barcelona showed he had the pace to run at the front before he took a dominant victory on the streets of Monaco.

“My outlook on the season has not changed since the win in Monaco at all, although it does take the small pressure of getting my first win in Supercup away.” Yelloly told The Checkered Flag.

“It is still a long season with a packed talented field so I will need to make sure I am on top form at every event regardless of the win in Monaco. No matter how nice that was!”

In the most recent race in Austria last weekend, Yelloly battled back from a frustrating qualifying from eighth on the grid up to fifth, along with his victory in Monaco and fifth place in Spain he is now third in the championship, just three points off of leader Michael Ammermüller.

Ahead of the race weekend at Silverstone, the series conducted a two day test at the British circuit, Yelloly topped two of the four sessions, and was the fastest driver from the whole test.

“The silverstone tests were good for us as a team. We worked hard on both our qualifying and race runs and definitely improved on both sides.”

Yelloly knows Silverstone well and admits that while the test was good, it was probably more beneficial for his rivals.

“Personally, I would have preferred not to have tested there as some of the other guys may not have done as many laps around there as myself. But regardless we will be in good shape come the race weekend i am sure.”

The test also presented Yelloly with the opportunity to get up to speed around the British circuit in the second generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car that the series switched to in 2017; the Brit took fifth place at Silverstone in the first generation 911 GT3 Cup car in a one-off appearance in 2016.

“The differences with driving the Gen 1 and Gen 2 car are not too huge driving style wise. I find that the Gen 2 car is much more fun to drive at high speed circuits as the balance tends to be more neutral, also there is more power so we arrive at the corners a fair bit quicker which is what every racing driver always wants.”

The next Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup race takes place on Sunday at Silverstone this weekend at 11:25, the race will be broadcast live on Eurosport.