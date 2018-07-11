Vergne as prepared as he can be ahead of title decider

Jean-Eric Vergne says he has done all the preparation he can do ahead of this weekend’s double-header title decider in New York.

The Techeetah driver goes into the final rounds with a twenty-three point lead in the driver’s championship with fifty-eight points available.

And he says he is taking the same approach he has done in previous rounds, by carrying out as much preparation as possible.

He said, “I love New York and I can’t wait to go racing there. Our approach remains the same as it has always been. You don’t change a winning concept at this stage of the season.

“We head to New York with a positive frame of mind, we’re as prepared as we can be and now we’re ready to give it all we’ve got to bring home both titles.”

However no matter the result, Vergne says that his team have proven that customer teams are able to take on the manufacturer teams and come out on top.

“We have an incredible team and each and every team-member should be proud over what we have achieved,” he said.

“No matter how this weekend goes, we have shown that a customer team can take on the manufacturers and be successful.”

Team-mate Andre Lotterer also said that what Techeetah have achieved despite being a customer team had impressed him.

“Techeetah is an incredibly hard-working team and the team spirit and work ethic has suited me very well,” said Lotterer.

“Of course, it’s very different to the other teams both in and outside of Formula E that are manufacturer backed, but it’s been impressive to see what we’ve been able to achieve as a customer team.”