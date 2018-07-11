Walter Lechner hits out at Porsche Supercup driving standards

It was a mixed weekend for the Lechner Racing team at the Silverstone round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Michael Ammermüller secured the best finish for the team with second place, but it was then Carrera Cup GB racer Dino Zamparelli who was a guest with the team for the weekend in seventh place, ahead of Thomas Preining and Josh Webster.

Dylan Pereira was running in the top six before a collision with Julien Andlauer put him out of the race.

“I am happy with Michaels result, he proved again his great ability to stay out of trouble even when a few other people seem to go a bit crazy” said team principal Walter Lechner.

“It’s sometimes strange how races develop. One week ago in Austria we had such close and fair fighting, today it was partly the opposite, and we were on the receiving end in a few cases.

“It’s especially a pity for Dylan, who was well within the fight for the Championship lead, but I am sure he will be able to recover in the next races.”

Elsewhere Rookie Khalid Al Wahaibi took fifteenth place; Roar Lindland was nineteenth overall and first of the Pro Am racers, just ahead of rookie Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer.