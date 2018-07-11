Michael Ammermüller extends Porsche Supercup lead

Reigning Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup champion Michael Ammermüller extended his lead at Silverstone despite missing out on victory in the hot British Weather.

After qualifying behind rookie Florian Latorre, Ammermüller pushed the young Frenchman throughout the race.

On lap five of the race, the German was passed by Mattia Drudi before taking the position back two laps later. A safety car period closed the field back up before a three lap sprint to the finish.

While Ammermüller would try his hardest to pass Latorre, the young Frenchman held his nerve to take his maiden victory in the series, Ammermüller would have to settle for second despite setting the fastest lap of the race.

“He did not make any mistakes,” said Ammermüller. “I could not have passed him without at least a little touch and I really did not want to overdo it,

“Especially knowing that I was in a good position to extend my championship lead”

Heading in to the British Grand Prix race weekend Ammermüller led the championship by just three points. As a result of Dylan Pereira not scoring any points and Nick Yelloly finishing in fifth, the German now leads the championship by nine points as they head to Hockenheim in two weeks time.