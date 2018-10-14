Second BRDC F3 Race Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain, Mason Wins

The second BRDC British F3 Championship race from Silverstone has been abandoned after two laps due to increasingly heavy rainfall.

Due to start at 9:20 UK time, the race went green later than expected, running for two laps behind the safety car before being led back into the pits. Joshua Mason, who had started on pole due to the reversed grid continued to lead over the duration.

Mason was eventually declared the winner as two laps was deemed enough for a result to be announced.

‘Race two of the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship on Sunday 14 October was started behind the Safety Car in accordance with MSA Regulations.’ said a statement from the Clark of the Course

‘The race was abandoned due to heavy rain and standing water and the cars were returned to the Pit Lane. The results show that the leader had completed TWO laps. In accordance with BRDC British Formula 3 Championship regulation 1.6.4 full points are awarded.’

It’s Mason’s first single-seater win with Ben Hurst and Arvin Esmaeili picking up their best results in second and third respectively. With the order the same as the grid positions, no bonus points have been awarded for overtaking.

The race was decleared “Null and Void” on the series Twitter, shortly after the red flag, but with the showers continuing and the Silverstone schedule falling behind, the restart was not be held.

Yesterday, the title was wrapped up, with Linus Lundqvist winning the opening event, securing his second single-seater title in three years. The race also confirmed Double R Racing as team champions. Largely helped by an impressive end of season performance from Lundqvist’s teammate Krishnaraaj Mahadik as well as Pavan Ravishankar, who won this reverse-grid Silverstone race five months ago.

This is not the first time a race has been called after two laps this year, with British GT declaring a full-race after two laps earlier this year at Oulton Park.

Racing has recently got back underway at Silverstone, with the Monoposto‘s now on track.