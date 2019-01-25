Legendary BMW Team Principal Charly Lamm passes away

The motorsport world was left in mourning today after the sad news that long-standing BMW Team Schnitzer team principal Charly Lamm had passed away at the age of 63 after ‘a very short and grave illness’.

In a statement released by BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt he said “Totally unexpectedly we received the news from the Lamm family that Charly Lamm died on Thursday.

“Our sincere condolences go to the Lamm family and the Schnitzer family. It is incredibly difficult to accept that Charly is no longer with us.

“He had a significant impact on racing at BMW for decades, celebrated major successes with his team, and wowed fans around the world with his unique passion for racing.

“Losing him so suddenly is a shock and a tragedy – particularly because Charly was just about to start a brand new chapter of his life.

“We mourn the loss of a character who was both valued and loved internationally, who will always be closely linked with BMW Motorsport. Thank you for everything Charly. We will miss you forever.”

In December at the annual BMW end of season review, Marquardt thanked Lamm for his work with BMW as they celebrated his time in charge of the Schnizter team.

“I would like to thank Charly for his dedication, passion and accomplishments for the BMW brand as the team principal of Schnitzer Motorsport,” said Marquardt.

“No-one embodies our unique success story in touring car and GT racing better than Charly. The fact that he was able to get the win once again with his team at the FIA GT World Cup in Macau as he bid farewell to the pit wall was a real motorsport fairy tale.”

Head of rival brand Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass also released a statement on the passing of Lamm which read, “The news of Charly Lamm’s sudden and – for me – totally unexpected death has shocked us at Audi as well.

“The motorsport family has lost a charismatic personality and wonderful individual. The way in which Charly Lamm lived for motorsport was second to none.

“He was a true sportsman, more than fair competitor and always saw the big picture. Conversations with him were always very inspiring for me. For me, he was a role model.

“Our sympathy goes to his family and the entire Schnitzer team that Charly Lamm lived for.”

BMW announced that their racing programmes this weekend at both the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Santiago will be racing in memory of Lamm.

The Checkered Flag would like to extend our deepest condolences to Charly’s family, friends and former colleagues.