Ferdinand Habsburg set to drive Aston Martin Vantage for 2019 DTM season

Upcoming single-seater star Ferdinand Habsburg will make the switch to DTM for the 2019 season with R-Motorsport, joining Paul Di Resta and Jake Dennis as the team bring the Aston Martin brand to the series.

The 21-year-old started racing in single-seater’s in 2014, working his way through Formula Renault categories and in to the FIA Formula 3 European Championship in 2017, finishing the season on a high with victory at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Austrian finished fourth on his only appearance at the Macau Grand Prix and has also gained sportscar experience competing in his first ever endurance races at Daytona and in the International GT Open.

“I’m really looking forward to my DTM debut,” said Habsburg. “Competing in this highly professional premium championship is a big challenge.

“It won’t be easy for me as a newcomer, lining up alongside some the world’s top touring car drivers. Consequently, my objective will be to learn as much as I can in the shortest time possible and in that way step up my performance from race to race.”

Team principal Florian Kamelger is delighted to bring the young talent to the team for their debut year with the Aston Martin Vantage in DTM.

“Ferdinand is an up-and-coming talent who fits in well with our young team,” said Kamelger. “His good results in Formula 3 show that he has the talent to survive in the highly competitive DTM. We want to nurture Ferdinand carefully and offer him the opportunity to prove himself at an internationally high level of competition.”

The team are set to launch their car and DTM program tomorrow (20 February) in Niederwil, Switzerland, giving the world the first look at the cars that will be run by Vynamic, a joint venture between AF Racing AG and HWA AG under its exclusive licence with Aston Martin.