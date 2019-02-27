Tom Oliphant relishing challenge with new 3 Series

Tom Oliphant will be heading into his second year in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship driving the brand new BMW 330i M Sport as the iconic saloon model is to return in 2019 following an announcement earlier today from BMW.

Tom is partnering three time BTCC champion Colin Turkington at Team BMW and Andrew Jordan who is running under his own BMW Pirtek Racing banner.

Tasked with developing a new car in just his sophomore year, Tom is honoured to be a part of the West Surrey Racing squad in this new chapter of their motorsport story. “To be getting involved is developing a new car in only my second season in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship is an exciting prospect and I look forward to working alongside my team-mates Colin Turkington and Andrew Jordan, as well as the superb West Surrey Racing team.

“I’m chomping at the bit to get behind the wheel of the BMW 3 Series for the first time and getting some miles under my belt ahead of the new season. It’s an exciting challenge ahead of me and one that I’m relishing.”

With a history of Rear-Wheel drive saloon cars in his racing repertoire, Tom is confident of success from the outset with the 330i M Sport. “With my experience in Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and Ginetta G55 machinery, competing in a rear wheel drive saloon is right up my street and having driven the new BMW 330i road car, I’m confident the race car will be a success from the start.

I’ve grown up watching the BMW 3 Series enjoy incredible success in touring car racing in the UK and around the world, so to be part of this new chapter for BMW and West Surrey Racing as they bring back such an iconic model is extremely exciting.”