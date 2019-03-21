Glickenhaus makes proposal to IMSA regarding LMP2 class

James Glickenhaus, owner of Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, has put together a short open proposal to the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) addressing the body’s future vision for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s top class.

Scuderia Glickenhaus has been developing its SCG 007 EVO in preparation for an assault on the new hypercar regulations for the World Endurance Championship‘s 2020/21 season, with its two-car entry confirmed in November 2018.

In addition to this, Glickenhaus has also been competing in various German DMV GTC and VLN championship races – including the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring – with the SCG 003.

In a statement published on his Facebook page, Glickenhaus referred back to the days where cars could compete cross-series, such as the unsuccessful Race of Two Worlds series held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza between Indianapolis 500 and Formula 1-spec cars in the 1950s.

“There was a time when F1 cars could race at the Indy 500 and Indy 500 cars could race in F1 races at Monza,” Glickenhaus said.

“There was a time when Sports Prototypes could race at Le Mans and The Daytona 24.”

While IMSA President Scott Atherton said that the WeatherTech Championship following the Automobile Club de l’Ouest‘s (ACO) decision to open up its top class to variants of road-going hypercars would not be a “sustainable model”, the series is searching for a compatible cross-series solution.

This would allow teams to enter the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the same machinery.

IMSA’s solution is set to make its top class closer the the LMP2 regulations currently in practice across the global and European sportscar championships.

“We note that IMSA is moving towards LMP2 based chassis starting next year – our chassis can fit right in and easily offer a low cost Hybrid/KERS solution,” he added.

“The MSRP of our Road Legal SCG 007LM, which will have a 900HP ICE RWD and 250 Hybrid FWD will be around $2M, our race version for a complete car will be around the same.

“It is time to come together.

“Our world needs common ground today more than ever before. I ask IMSA to consider our proposal so fans may once again see the same cars race at Le Mans and the Daytona 24 in the top class.”