BTCC set to introduce hybrid system from 2022 season

TOCA has invited companies to express their interest in supplying the new hybrid system for the British Touring Car Championship set to be introduced in 2022.

They have spent the past nine months engaging with industry experts in order to ascertain what the technical, performance, system specification, servicing and commercial requirements are for the winning company.

The winning contractor will be required to light, cost effective, low-voltage hybrid system to be integrated into the current specification. This is in addition to the current supercharged engines in the cars.

The BTCC believe in completing this that they will be the first major touring car championship in the world to have committed to a firm pathway for the use of hybrid power in Motorsport.

They envisage that the contract will be awarded in around 3 months time after applications have been sent in.

The proposed change will mark one of the biggest changes in the championship since the introduction of the NGTC Specification in 2011.