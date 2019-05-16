Andrew Jordan taking “big steps” after Donington crash

Andrew Jordan has admitted he still isn’t 100% after his enormous crash in the opening BTCC race at Donington but says he’s taken “big steps” to ensure he’s fit enough for this weekend’s event at Thruxton.

The 2013 champion was pitched in to a spin by Rob Collard on the opening lap of race one at Donington before being t-boned in the driver’s door by an unsighted Adam Morgan.

Jordan was sent to hospital as a precaution, where it was revealed he’d suffered bruised cartilage in his side. He was subsequently ruled out of the rest of the weekend’s action.

“I can still feel the effects of the accident but I’m taking big steps forward each day,” the 21-time race winner said. “When the lights go out, the adrenaline takes over – that’s always the best medicine.”

His BMW Pirtek Racing 330i M Sport required extensive repair work and the 29-year-old plummeted down the drivers standings as a result of the three-round non-score.

“The guys have done a stellar job to put the car back together again, and drawing a complete blank [at Donington] has given me even more motivation to take a big points haul at Thruxton.

“We’ve already proved that we’ve got some really good pace in the 3 Series, and I loved Thruxton from the very first time I drove there.”

Jordan has won at the Hampshire circuit twice in the past five seasons and held the qualifying lap record until Matt Neal surpassed it in 2018.